Thomas E. Hagel, age 76 of Yorkville, IL, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born on August 17, 1942 in Chicago, IL, the son of Ralph and Lillian (Ciosek) Hagel.Thomas was united in marriage on September 28, 1963 to Doniella (Dane) and they spent the next 55 years happily together. He was employed as a furniture and appliance salesman for over 50 years by Lamphere's in Aurora, IL. Thomas enjoyed collecting military memorabilia, furniture restoration, and fishing. He was a loving and devoted grandfather and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren. Thomas was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.He is survived by his wife, Doniella Hagel of Yorkville, IL; his daughters, Mara (Curt) Bommelman of Montgomery, IL, Marcia (Steve) Fahlmark of Yorkville, IL, and Meredith (Scott) Rogers of Downers Grove, IL; his grandchildren, Quinn and Alysa Bommelman, Sara (Kevin) Fahlmark, Max Falhmark, Nicholas and Brook Rogers, Jessica (Derek) Dierzen, Paig Ginther, and Cory (Alyssa) Fahlmark; his great-grandchildren, Hazel and Finnegan Paddock, Duncan and Decker Dierzen, and Emery Fahlmark; his brother, William (Barbara) Hagel of AZ; his sisters, Jackie Lamphere of Batavia, IL and Christine (Leslie Norris) Hagel of North Aurora, IL; as well as several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lillian Hagel; also, Tracie Rees Fahlmark; his brother, Robert Hagel; and his brother-in-law, Donald Lamphere.A Memorial Funeral Service will be will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home & Crematory, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL. Friends may visit from 3:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, (630)553-7611 or www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 26, 2019