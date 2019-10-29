|
|
THOMAS V. HESTER, 74, of Sandwich, Illinois passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Journey Care in Barrington, Illinois.
Tom was born on December 3, 1944, in Carbondale, Illinois to
Marion and Alice Hester. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Robert and Rickey Hester.
Tom is survived by his loving wife Nancy and Sister Joyce Bell (James), four children, Kathy Henn, Thomas Hester (Heidi), John Hester (Rusty), and Bill Hester, brother-in-law Ron Bennett (Lisa)
eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Tom worked at R&M Kaufmann, bartended at St. George's Club and the Phoenix Club all in Aurora, Illinois.
In 2012 he retired from Caroline Rose in Oak Park Illinois.
Arrangement will be private.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 29, 2019