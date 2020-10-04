1/
Thomas J. Hoffman
1958 - 2020
Thomas J. Hoffman, 62, of Aurora passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL. He was born June 5, 1958 in Aurora, IL.

He is survived by his wife Cindy (Franzen) Hoffman of Aurora, IL; his mother Bernice H. Hoffman; his brothers and sisters Terry (Mary) Hoffman, Patricia (Jim) Peal, Pete (Sally) Hoffman, Sue (Jim) Smith, John (Lori) Hoffman, and Andy Hoffman; his children Cassandra (Bror) McWhinney, Michelle (Bob) Jones, and Arin (Bryan) Carter; his grandchildren Gunnar and Emersyn McWhinney, Mallory, Gillian, and Natalie Jones, and Jack, Addison, Camryn, and Dylan Carter; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father John P. Hoffman and his brother Timothy Hoffman.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Thomas' family.



Published in Beacon News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
October 2, 2020
