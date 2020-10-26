Thomas James Dwiggins, 94, of Batavia, passed away on October 5, 2020, at Edward Hospital, in Naperville, surrounded by his family. He was born in Aurora, IL, on January 21, 1926, to Christian and Rose (Matulewicz) Dwiggins. The youngest of four children, he grew up on Evans Avenue in Aurora, attended Our Lady of Good Council Elementary School and graduated from East Aurora High School. He was inducted into the United States Army in 1944 and served in the 2nd Infantry Division as an armored tank radio operator in Central Europe during the surrender of Germany in WWII. After his service, he studied engineering in Chicago. It was on his commute on the Burlington Northern railroad that he met the love of his life, Donna Mae McGary.



Tom and Donna married on April 3, 1948, at Holy Cross Church in Batavia, a union that would last 70 years.



When Caterpillar Tractor Company opened in Aurora, Thomas was one of its original hires, and spent more than 25 years as a tool designer there. After retirement, he performed consulting design services for Caterpillar, even traveling to Sao Paulo, Brazil, for the company.



He and Donna enjoyed traveling to Colorado, Arizona and Florida, where they enjoyed tennis, hiking, bicycling and skiing.



An avid athlete, he participated in the Illinois Senior Olympics in Springfield, at age 66, where he took third place in cycling. His favorite sport, however, was tennis, which he played regularly well into his 80's, along with his favorite doubles partner, Donna. In his free time he also built and flew intricate balsa wood model airplanes and was a talented photographer.



Once retired, Thomas designed and built his own custom home workshop, where he kept busy with woodworking and oil painting.



During his last years, facing many health issues, Tom continued to display courage, patience and composure. The medical and nursing staff would marvel at his keen sense of humor, humility, and endurance. This was a testament to his true personality and how he chose to face many issues throughout his life. He also tried to stay upbeat and happy, always welcoming visitors at Tabor Hills Healthcare Facility in Naperville. Special thanks go to the wonderful staff there, as well as Delnor, Central DuPage, and Edward Hospitals, who always treated him with kindness and compassion.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Donna, a brother, Leonard, his two sisters, Bernadine Pooley and Alice Marx, his oldest daughter, Susan Dwiggins, and Susan's oldest son, Julian Dwiggins. He is survived by a son, Thomas, and daughters Beth (Terry) Ritchason and Rita Hoover. He delighted in being a grandfather to Julian Dwiggins, Nicholas Seidel, Ryan Dwiggins, Krista (Matt) Reilly, Austin Dwiggins, Jenny (Ray) Schuhow, Neil Ritchason, T.J. Ritchason, Maxwell (Angela) Hoover, and Kevin Hoover, as well as great grandfather to Madison (Dillon) Biering, Evie Dwiggins, Alex and Sam Schuhow and Elsie Reilly. He also leaves behind numerous beloved nieces and nephews.



Due to Covid-19, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.





