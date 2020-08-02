1/1
Thomas Jefferson Stacks
1928 - 2020
Thomas Jefferson Stacks, 91, of Sandwich, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Thomas was born on Octoer 21, 1928 to Robert Z. Stacks and Nannie V. Stacks (Gammel) in Cotton Plant, MS.

After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, becoming a ballistic meteorologist during the Korean War stationed at Fort Sill, OK.

He met Evelyn Virginia Bedford, and they wed in 1950, going on to have 6 children.

Tom worked at All-Steel in Montgomery, IL for over 30 years.

After retiring in 1990, Tom spent his time traveling and gathering with friends and relatives over a cup of coffee.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Evelyn (Bedford) Stacks, his son Robert Stacks, and his daughter in law Robin (Ashby) Stacks. He is survived by his sons Mike (and Deb) Stacks, Roger Stacks, and Jeffrey (and Lynn) Stacks, daughters Sarah (and Larry) Edwards and Nancy (and Bill) Dahm, 16 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

Tom was blessed in his final years with a caregiver, Sam Koson, who was not only an outstanding caregiver, but became a very good friend to Tom and his family.

Memorial service will be held August 9th 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel Church of Sandwich.


Published in Beacon News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Emmanuel Church of Sandwich
