Thomas J. Prosser, 86, of Cass Lake, MN died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home.



Memorial services will be held at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cass Lake, MN. Interment will be at the Ten Lake Township Cemetery in Cass Lake, MN.



Thomas John Prosser born May 3, 1934 in Melrose Park, IL at home to Kathryn (nee Anton) and Herbert (Jack) Prosser. He was raised in Broadview, IL. He graduated from St. Eulalia Catholic Grammar School and Proviso High School in Maywood, IL. After graduation, he began working at Northern Illinois Gas Company where he worked for 37 years. He started as a ditch digger and retired as a utility inspector. During 1952 to 1960 he was in the Naval Reserves in Pensacola, FL, working as a jet mechanic. He enjoyed doing all his car repairs and had a passion for blacksmithing and welding that he inherited from his grandfather and mastered over his lifetime. Anyone needing help always knew he was there. He married Mary Lou Lancaster in 1960 and moved to North Aurora, IL where they raised their family. During this time he was active in the IBEW Local Credit Union, was president of the NWCS Federal Credit Union, active member of Maywood Sportsman's Club, Auroraland Rifle and Pistol, and Aurora Sportsman's Gun Club. Tom held multiple positions in many additional community organizations and commissions. Always a devout Catholic he was actively involved in the development of Blessed Sacrament Parish of North Aurora, IL from the building committee to the men's club to ongoing fund raising.



After retirement he fulfilled his lifelong dream of building his own home. With the help of family and friends he built his log home on Cass Lake in northern Minnesota. He enjoyed fishing year-round. He continued his devotion at St. Charles Church where he became a Senior Member and was involved in many aspects of the church life. Tom revitalized Gordy Buchanan Memorial Gun Range and throughout his life continued to be a dynamic and supportive member. As an active member of the Cass Lake Lions Club he was awarded multiple Lions of the Year and the Lifetime Melvin Jones Award. Additionally, throughout his life he was a proud supporter and lifetime member of the NRA.



Family to greet him are his beloved wife of 58 years Mary Lou, parents Herbert and Kathryn Prosser, sisters Mollie Mae Clark and Kathy Geiger, brother and sister-in-law Bob and Paula Lancaster and many other loved ones.



Tom will be missed and always loved by his children Mary Kathryn Christian (Dale), Thomas Eric (Stacey), Cheryl Rodriguez (Robert), and Theresa Cool (Michael). Grandchildren Ian, Echo, Ryan, Nicholas, Adam, and Ethan and multiple great-grandchildren; Brother-in-laws James Lancaster, Ward Clark, and Vic Geiger.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Cass Lake Lions Club.





