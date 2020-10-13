1/1
Thomas O. Middleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Middleton, Thomas O., 81, of Midlothian, Va., passed away October 11, 2020. He is survived by his husband, David H. Mason; daughter, Christine D. Ravelo (Walter); son, Craig T. Middleton (Cristi); grandchildren, Andrew Ravelo (Amanda), Owen Ravelo, Ella Ravelo and Casey Terlecki (Josh); great-grandchildren, Michael, Holly, Max, Ethan, Bridget, Sawyer and Natalie; brother, Joe Middleton (Mona); and sister, Judith Mayse. Mr. Middleton retired from Media General as Director of Corporate Travel. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, Richmond, VA with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in the Hollywood Cemetery Mausoleum.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Homes
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 12, 2020
Im so sorry to hear about Toms passing. Our prays are David and the family.
Gregory Frank
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved