Thomas W. Probst, 59, passed away April 16, 2019, at Rush-Copley Medical Center. He was born December 15, 1959, in Aurora, son of John and Marilyn (Schreiber) Probst. Tom owned Probst Service, Inc. in Montgomery which his family started in 1956. He enjoyed motorcycling, boating, shooting, tending to the yard, watching the Chicago Bears but especially spending time with family and friends. Tom is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joni, 2 daughters, Ashley ( Fiance' Steven Thompson), Lindsay Probst and 1 son, Tyler Probst. 1 granddaughter, Raegan Thompson. 3 sisters, Janet (Ron) Piel, Kathryn (the late Dennis) Czysz, twin sister, Connie (John) Thoms and 1 brother, Richard (June) Probst. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Family will be receiving guests Friday April 19, 2019 from 9am until time of service at 11am at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 18, 2019