Thomasine Jean Ripper, 78, of Sandwich passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at her home. She was born June 6, 1940 in Monticello, IL, the daughter of James Edward and Ann Louise (DuBree) Nolin. She married Vincent D. Ripper on June 16, 1956 in Peoria, IL. Jean was member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sandwich. She retired in 2001 from Sandwich Community Hospital in Sandwich after 38 years of service in the O.B. Tech department. Thomasine was later employed at Timber Creek Suites and Spa in Sandwich. She enjoyed playing bingo at St. Paul's Parish Center in Sandwich. She was a huge fan of NASCAR and the Chicago Cubs. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her four daughters, Vickie (Gary) Matthies of Plainfield, IL, Gail (James) Fanning of Sheridan, IL, Annette (Dale) Jordan of Sandwich, IL, and Becky Harvey of Rock Island, IL; six grandchildren, Nicholas (Brandie) Fanning of Sandwich, IL, Timothy Fanning of Sandwich, IL, Sarah (Tony) Urbanski of Plainfield, IL, Jennifer (Brent) Baker of Sandwich, IL, Vincent Harvey of Decatur, AL, and Hollie (Aaron) Hanes of Rock Island, IL; twelve great grandchildren, Annabelle Urbanski, Bell Kling, Shane Urbanski, Blayze Fanning, baby Fanning due in September, Ashley Harvey, Dylan Harvey, Aviannce Harvey, Katia Harvey, Kataya Harvey, Arianna Harvey, Zoe Johnson, and Aalayla Hanes; four great great grandsons, Justin, Tykel, Jovan, and T.J.; her four siblings, Jim Nolin, Melinda (John) Wakeland, Sandy (Donald) Mort, and Jerry (Jane)Nolin all of IN; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother, Tom Nolin, and one sister-in-law, Betty Nolin. A gathering of family and friends with a memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home in Sandwich with Rev. David Kaul officiating. Burial will be private at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the funeral home in Sandwich. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sandwich, or the . Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 14, 2019