Timmie P. Higgins, 77, of Montgomery, passed away May 10, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville. He was born July 16, 1941, in Morris, IL, son of Timothy and Viola (Mellon) Higgins. Timmie married his sweetheart Sharon Andersen on December 20, 1960. Shortly thereafter, he proudly joined The United States Navy. Timmie was employed as a machine assembler for Pratt Manufacturing for over 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends but his passion was fishing and bow hunting. Timmie is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon, 1 daughter Cari (Mark) Spaur, 1 son, Corey (Andie), 2 grandchildren, Cole and Camden, 3 sisters, Betty Ortega, Joan (Jerry) Grissom and Janet Sutcliff. He is preceded in death by his parents, and 1 brother Terry. Family will be receiving guests Thursday May 16, 2019 from 2pm until time of service at 5pm. At Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 12, 2019