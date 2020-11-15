Tim Robinson , 60, of Aurora , IL passed away peacefully at his home on November 9th, 2020. He was born February 2nd, 1960 in Aurora ,IL . He's the son of Ralph and Sandra Robinson.
He graduated from West Aurora High School. He worked for many years in security. He enjoyed golfing , going to the movies, and spending time with family. His grandchildren were the light of his life.
Tim is survived by his father, Ralph Robinson; daughter, Jennifer (Josh Munson) Robinson; son, Nicholas Robinson; three granddaughters Regan, Haley, Emmie; two sisters, Susan (David) Docherty of Ft. Meyers, Fl, Deidre (Ray) Roos of Aurora; nephews, Philip Docherty, Aaron Docherty, Reid Roos, Riley Roos, and one niece, Courtney (Amos) Sutherland.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Robinson.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
~Forever in our hearts
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL.
