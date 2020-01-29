|
Timothy J. McCann, 73 of Big Rock, IL passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020. He was born November 24, 1946 in Amherst, OH, the son of the late James and Elizer (Hartman) McCann.
Tim served his country with the U.S. Navy from 1964-1968, spending 18 months of his time in Vietnam. He married Darla Hoover (she said yes even after he put tacks on her seat at school), also from Amherst, Ohio, shortly after being released from the Navy on March 22, 1969. Tim and Darla lived in Ohio, Washington D.C., Virginia, Oklahoma, and Florida, having 4 kids in 3 different states. In 1978 they built their forever home in Big Rock, IL.
Tim worked at the Aurora Air Traffic Controller for the F.A.A., where he became Head Supervisor for many years. Outside of work, he volunteered at the Sugar Grove American Legion and served many terms as Commander, as well as many other roles. He helped with abused women and children for years. He helped coach his girls' softball teams and umpired many games. He was usually known for having quite a lot of fun at the many events they had at their home. He loved his football and was a Chicago Bears Fan, but still rooted for his home town team, the Cleveland Browns.
Tim is survived by his loving wife, Darla McCann; his daughters, Kelly (Daniel) Salazar; his daughter Erin (Rick) Novotny; his daughter, Tara McCann; his son, Timothy J. McCann Jr.; his eight grandchildren, Ashley McCann, Ryan (Devon) Salazar, Justin Salazar, Elizabeth, Emily and Jake Novotny, Dakota and Beaux Brennan; Nathan Littlejohn; his five great grandchildren, Mason and Madison McCann and Ryan Jr., Damon and Riley Salazar; his two nephews, Jim McCann, & Tim Malin and his two nieces Jennifer (Eric) Layfield, and Julie McCann, all from Ohio.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, James E. McCann; his beloved cousin Diane (Richard) Malin; his paternal grandparents Edward and Mary (Sweeney) McCann; his paternal grandparents, John E. and Ruth (Maloney) Hartman along with many other cousins & family members.
Visitation will be held Thursday 4-8 p.m. January 30, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Funeral services will take place Friday 10:30 a.m. January 31, 2020 also at The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove. Interment will take place at West Big Rock Cemetery. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 29, 2020