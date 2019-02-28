Timothy (Tim) J. McKenzie, of Elgin, IL, passed away at Alexian Brothers Hospice on February 19, 2019 after a gallant battle with lung cancer.Tim was born on November 20, 1958 in Normal, IL. His family moved to Aurora in 1962 where Tim spent his childhood and early adulthood. He graduated with the West Aurora Class of 1976 and attended Waubonsee Community College.Tim was an active member of BSA Troop 11 at Wesley Methodist Church where he earned his Eagle Scout Award in 1972. He received his 50 year Veteran Award in 2016 as he remained a Committee Member of Troop 11. Tim and his brothers, along with their father, had some wonderful adventures at various BSA camps and experienced a National Jamboree together.Tim's appreciation of nature grew from his scouting and family camping trips. He loved spending time with his dogs at parks and forest preserves. Tim enjoyed playing and watching golf, and was a huge NASCAR and Bears fan. He adored his mother and loved having long talks with her.Tim was an expert metrologist and enjoyed mentoring younger employees. He was well respected in his industry.Tim is survived by his parents, John and Doris (Grimes) McKenzie, his sister Sue (Joe) Cotten, brothers Jeff (Connie) McKenzie, Scott (Lilian Li) McKenzie, and Jim (Charlene) McKenzie, nephews Ryan, Kevin, and Sean McKenzie, Noah and Matt Cotten, Zach Li and niece Jieni Li. Tim is also survived by his uncle Bob McKenzie and aunts Roberta Danielson, Viva Dirks, and Alice Grimes, many cousins and good friends.Visitation will be Saturday March 2nd from 12 PM until 2 PM at Wesley Methodist Church in Aurora, IL. The memorial service will follow at 2 PM officiated by Rev. John Bell. Private interment. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary