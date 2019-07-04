|
Timothy M. Frederiksen, 60, of Aurora passed away June 28, 2019. He was born March 19, 1959 in Aurora, the son of Norma P. (Breazeale) Frederiksen and the late Gene P. Frederiksen.
Funeral services will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. July 5, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 420 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 4, 2019