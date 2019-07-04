Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
420 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
420 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
Timothy M. Frederiksen


1959 - 2019
Timothy M. Frederiksen Obituary
Timothy M. Frederiksen, 60, of Aurora passed away June 28, 2019. He was born March 19, 1959 in Aurora, the son of Norma P. (Breazeale) Frederiksen and the late Gene P. Frederiksen.

Funeral services will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. July 5, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 420 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 4, 2019
