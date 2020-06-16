Timothy Ryan Benoit
Timothy Ryan Benoit, age 58, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, formerly of Aurora and Geneva, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Tim's life was a magnificent gift to all who knew him. He was a gentle loving soul.

He was born June 5, 1962 in Aurora, Illinois, the son of Joseph and Evelyn (Ryan) Benoit.

Tim graduated from Hope Wall School in Aurora in 1983. He was a part time employee at Reuland Food Service for 33 years. He enjoyed bowling, miniature golf, music, and dancing. He was an avid sports fan, especially loved the Chicago Cubs and Bears. Tim also delighted in spending time with family and friends. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, great uncle, and friend who will be very dearly missed.

He is survived by his siblings Tom (Sue) Benoit of St. Charles, Anne (Rick) Hutter of Lake Geneva, WI, sister-in-law Kathy Benoit of Aurora; and many other dear relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Terry Benoit.

A Funeral Mass for Timothy will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva, with Father Jonathan Bakkelund, Celebrant.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aurora.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Sisters of Life, Annunciation Convent, 38 Montebello Road, Suffern, NY 10901 or Relevant Radio, PO Box 10707, Green Bay, Wisconsin 53207-0707.

Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com.



Published in Beacon News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
