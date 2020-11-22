Todd F. Lambert died in Aurora, IL., November 14, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born in Fort Wayne, IN., May 10 1931, the fourth and youngest child of Glenn and Mabel Lambert. He attended North Side High School in Fort Wayne, playing the drums in the school band and spending summers at Lake James. His was a musical family; his mother teaching piano, and each sibling required to learn an instrument. Todd possessed a fine singing voice, and enjoyed choral, barbershop style, and folk music. He earned his BA in Speech at Indiana University Bloomington, where he was a member of the "Singing Hoosiers" and Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. After a stint in the US Army during the Korean War, Todd returned to I.U. to earn his MBA. He married his first wife, Ruth (Havens), in Fort Wayne, and they relocated to Minneapolis MN., where he began his career in Human Resources at Honeywell, and later at Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, IL. Pursuing his education, Todd enrolled at Aurora University, in Aurora, IL. There, he founded the Management Development Center, launching an evening academic program for working adults in management roles from local corporations, municipalities, police and fire departments. While at Aurora, he met the woman who would become his second wife, Mary, who would be essential to the success of the MDC at Aurora University. In later years, Todd taught business at Northwestern University in Chicago, IL. Retiring in the early 2000s, Todd and Mary's days were full; travel to Italy, shows at the Steppenwolf Theatre, dinners with family and friends, and enjoying the teachings and fellowship at the Theosophical Society and Universalist Unitarian Church. Survived by his wife Mary (Guidorini) Lambert, daughter Leslie (Bill) Wanner of Redwood City, CA., sons Todd A. (Karyn) Lambert of Phoenix, AZ., and John (Cindy) Lambert of Oswego, IL., three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother, and two sisters. Service was private, with arrangements by Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Burial was at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held in spring of 2021. The family thanks Angels Grace Hospice, Bolingbrook, IL. for their thoughtful and dignified care, and the kind staff at Bickford of Aurora, Aurora IL. For online condolences visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com