Tommy Lee Trapp
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Trapp, 77, Aurora, IL went to be with his Heavenly Father on Mar 1, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Tommy was born in Scott, MS on July 9th, 1941 to Eli & Elizabeth Trapp. He was a member of Plano Church of God. Tommy leaves to cherish his memory, his loving companion, Carol Bond, 2 daughters Donna & Elizabeth, 1 son Tom Jr, brother-in-law Eugene Genwright, many grandchildren & great-grandchildren & a host of nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Louella & Tom Trapp & Will Brown, Sisters: Rosie, Elizabeth, Olivia & Mabel, Brothers: Sam, EJ, Johnny & Page & 1 daughter, Debbie. Cremation rites were accorded by Neptune Society. There will be a memorial service to honor Tommy on Sat, June 13 at 2 p.m. at Plano Church of God at 7 E Dearborn St, Plano, IL with Pastor John Todd officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Plano Church of God.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Plano Church of God
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved