Tommy Trapp, 77, Aurora, IL went to be with his Heavenly Father on Mar 1, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Tommy was born in Scott, MS on July 9th, 1941 to Eli & Elizabeth Trapp. He was a member of Plano Church of God. Tommy leaves to cherish his memory, his loving companion, Carol Bond, 2 daughters Donna & Elizabeth, 1 son Tom Jr, brother-in-law Eugene Genwright, many grandchildren & great-grandchildren & a host of nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Louella & Tom Trapp & Will Brown, Sisters: Rosie, Elizabeth, Olivia & Mabel, Brothers: Sam, EJ, Johnny & Page & 1 daughter, Debbie. Cremation rites were accorded by Neptune Society. There will be a memorial service to honor Tommy on Sat, June 13 at 2 p.m. at Plano Church of God at 7 E Dearborn St, Plano, IL with Pastor John Todd officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Plano Church of God.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store