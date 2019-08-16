Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
Lancaster and Hardin Avenues
Aurora, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
Lancaster and Hardin Avenues
Aurora, IL
Tracey D. Wilson


1971 - 2019
Tracey D. Wilson Obituary
Tracey D. Chlapecka Wilson, 48, of Aurora, passed away on August 11, 2019. She was born February 8, 1971 the daughter of Carolyn and Richard Chlapecka.

Tracey was a graduate of Downers Grove High School.

She is survived by her parents and two children, Brett and Brooke Wilson.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Holy Angels Church. There will be a visitation from 10 A.M. until the start of the mass followed by interment at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Naperville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that masses be said in Tracey's memory.

Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. 630-897-9291, www.healychapel.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 16, 2019
