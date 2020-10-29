Tressa Marie Goodale, 103, of Powder Springs, Ga, formerly of Mesa, AZ, died on October 22, at Tranquility of Cobb. She was born August 8, 1917, in Sugar Grove, IL, to Susanna and Anthony Harker. She was the youngest of 12 children, grew up on a farm, went to a one room school house, and graduated high school at 16. She Married Earl Goodale in 1942 and they had one daughter, Susanna, in 1948. They were self employed and had several businesses. They owned a trucking company and Tressa even drove a truck. They built several homes, farmed 2 farms, and raised Shetland ponies. In 1966 they bought a motel and a gift shop and moved to Colorado Springs. In 1988 they retired to Mesa, AZ. They were happily married, almost 60 yrs, when Earl died in 2001. Tressa continued to live in Mesa until she moved to Powder Springs, in 2019, to be closer to Susanna. She made many quilts and loved to knit. Her whole family, including grandsons and their families, have matching Christmas stockings. She was a very strong and devoted lady and still going to an exercise class at 102. She was loved by many, had an abundance of love for her family and took such pride in all of their accomplishments. She had so much wisdom and common sense that she shared with us all. She certainly lived a wonderful life and will be sorely missed.



She is survived by her daughter, Sue Nakai (Jim Cook) of Hiram, GA, and son-in-law, Bob Nakai (Tammie) of Cumming, GA. Three Grandsons, Brian Nakai (Sara) of Chandler, AZ, Michael Nakai (Abby) of Terre Haute, IN, and Jason Nakai (Megan) of Kathleen, GA. Four Great Grandchildren, Elizabeth 17, Matthew 14, Jonathan 6, and Joshua 3.



There will be no formal services, but a memorial for family only. Her ashes will be taken to IL. and will be buried with her husband in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Bristol, IL.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Silver Comet Village, Attn: Stephanie Long, 4900 Richard D Sailors Pkwy, Powder Springs, GA 30127 or Hope Foundation, 10888 Crab Apple Rd, Roswell, GA 30075.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store