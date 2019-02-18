Home

Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home
335 W Church St
Sheridan, IL 60551
(815) 695-5131
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home
335 W Church St
Sheridan, IL 60551
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home
335 W Church St
Sheridan, IL 60551
View Map
Trevor M. Wehner Obituary
Trevor Melvin Wehner, 21 of Sheridan, passed away on February 15, 2019. A visitation will be held from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20th with the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at the Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home Ltd. 333 W. Church St. Sheridan, IL, 60551. Phone 815-496-2003. Pastor Eric Hayes of the Christian Community Church in Aurora will officiate. Following the service at 7:00, visitors are invited to the Sheridan Fire Department for further celebration of Trevor's life. For information or to leave a condolence message for the family visit www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 18, 2019
