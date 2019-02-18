Trevor Melvin Wehner, 21 of Sheridan, passed away on February 15, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1997, in Aurora IL, the son of Bonnie Anliker Rich and Tom Wehner. He was raised in Sheridan, IL, in a small-town community that he was actively involved in. He graduated in 2015 from Serena High school. He attended IVCC where he played baseball and graduated in 2017. He was a senior at NIU studying Human Resources and Business. Trevor had a love of sports but especially for baseball. He made many friends on every team he played on or against. He enjoyed Magic, League of Legends, and World of Warcraft. Trevor never met a stranger. He had a smile that would light up the room, and always had a silly joke or comment to say. He was fun-loving and made friends with everyone young and old. He is survived by his grandparents Terry Wehner, Shirley Wehner, and Rita Day, his parents and stepfather Jim, his brothers Brian Wehner (Christie Pierce), Brandon Anliker, Thomas Wehner, and his sister Stephanie Wehner. He is also survived by the love of his life, Winter Lane, of Sheridan. He is survived by aunts and uncles, Carrie and Glen Kerr, Anne Wehner, Jay and Lisa Wehner, numerous cousins, and a town-full of friends. He is preceded in death by grandparents Melvin and Milly Anliker. Trevor will be deeply missed and loved forever. A visitation will be held from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20th with the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at the Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home Ltd. 333 W. Church St. Sheridan, IL, 60551. Phone 815-496-2003. Pastor Eric Hayes of the Christian Community Church in Aurora will officiate. Following the service at 7:00, visitors are invited to the Sheridan Fire Department for further celebration of Trevor's life. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Trevor Melvin Wehner scholarship fund in care of the Sheridan Bank, PO Box 327, Sheridan, IL, 60551. For information or to leave a condolence message for the family visit www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019