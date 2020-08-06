Tricia L. Jones, 49 of DeKalb, passed away suddenly at her home Saturday August 1, 2020. She was born April 19, 1971 in Hinsdale, IL the daughter of Dolores 'Lori' (Walsher) and the late Richard Haley.
Funeral services will be held Friday 12:00 p.m. August 7, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Risen Lord Catholic Cemetery. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
