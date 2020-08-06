1/
Tricia L. Jones
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tricia L. Jones, 49 of DeKalb, passed away suddenly at her home Saturday August 1, 2020. She was born April 19, 1971 in Hinsdale, IL the daughter of Dolores 'Lori' (Walsher) and the late Richard Haley.

Funeral services will be held Friday 12:00 p.m. August 7, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Risen Lord Catholic Cemetery. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Healy Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Service
12:00 PM
Healy Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Interment
Risen Lord Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 5, 2020
Comforting Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
robert walsher
August 5, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 4, 2020
Trisha you will always be remembered as happy, kind, caring,sweet, and smart I will miss you!
Sherry Harris
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved