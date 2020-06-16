Tristan Thomas Concha, age 23 of Aurora, IL passed away suddenly on June 13, 2020. He was born on December 30, 1996 in Aurora, IL. He is survived by his father, Fred Santos Concha and Gina Rae Church; 1 brother, Eric Alexander (Annabelle) Concha; 1 nephew Pumbaa Concha; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Maria DeJesus Delgadillo and Norine Willcutt, his grandfathers, Santos Machado Concha and Tommy Church; one uncle Alexander Concha, and one cousin Janae Gabrielle Meza. Tristan was kind and compassionate. His smile was contagious and lit up every room he walked into. His presence was one everyone enjoyed. His sense of humor gave him the ability to always make people laugh. He had a passion for creating music and had dreams bigger than life. Tristan had a huge heart, he was protective of the people he loved, and put others before himself. Tristan lived in a way that impacted everyone around him for the better. His positive outlook on every situation influenced others to see the same. He was a light in this world that was taken too soon. He was so loved. He will always be missed, and his loved ones will continue to live in his memory.
Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Due to current restrictions social distancing and the wearing of a mask will be required. We ask that everyone be patient and understanding, as we will only be allowing 10 guests in the chapel at a time. We thank you in advance for respecting these regulations to keep everyone safe. A private service will be held and a burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park.
Please visit our website at www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Due to current restrictions social distancing and the wearing of a mask will be required. We ask that everyone be patient and understanding, as we will only be allowing 10 guests in the chapel at a time. We thank you in advance for respecting these regulations to keep everyone safe. A private service will be held and a burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park.
Please visit our website at www.dieterlememorialhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 16, 2020.