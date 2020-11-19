1/1
Rev. Truman B. Hazelwood
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Truman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
88, of Batavia, Illinois departed this earthly life on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home. He was born on April 26, 1932 in Campbellsville, Kentucky.

Due to current health guidelines funeral service will be private with a public memorial at later date. There will be two public walk-thru viewings as follows: Thursday, 11/19/20, 3 -6 pm. Progressive Baptist Church 275 Barnes Road Aurora, IL 60506 and Friday, 11/20/20,

3 - 6pm. Logan Street Baptist Church,908 N. River Street, Batavia, IL 60510. State safety guidelines will be followed. Saturday, 11/21/20, 11:00am ALL ARE INVITED to participate in the vehicle processional from Logan Street Baptist Church to the internment at River Hills Memorial Park, Route 25 Batavia Old Rugged Cross Section. We ask that you arrive no later than 10:45 a.m.

Donations can be made to Rev TBH Scholarship Fund 812 S. Jackson St., Batavia, IL 60510. Services Entrusted to James Funeral Service, 204 Hill Ave., Aurora, IL 60505 (630)-851-6503.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Progressive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Logan Street Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
Logan Street Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Interment
River Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home - Aurora
204 Hill Avenue
Aurora, IL 60505
(630) 851-6503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
He was truly a God sent man . He was our pastor before we moved back to Alabama. He will be truly missed. To the entire Hazelwood family: We send our deepest sympathy. Charlie & Ethel Johnson
ethel johnson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved