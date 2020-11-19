88, of Batavia, Illinois departed this earthly life on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home. He was born on April 26, 1932 in Campbellsville, Kentucky.



Due to current health guidelines funeral service will be private with a public memorial at later date. There will be two public walk-thru viewings as follows: Thursday, 11/19/20, 3 -6 pm. Progressive Baptist Church 275 Barnes Road Aurora, IL 60506 and Friday, 11/20/20,



3 - 6pm. Logan Street Baptist Church,908 N. River Street, Batavia, IL 60510. State safety guidelines will be followed. Saturday, 11/21/20, 11:00am ALL ARE INVITED to participate in the vehicle processional from Logan Street Baptist Church to the internment at River Hills Memorial Park, Route 25 Batavia Old Rugged Cross Section. We ask that you arrive no later than 10:45 a.m.



Donations can be made to Rev TBH Scholarship Fund 812 S. Jackson St., Batavia, IL 60510. Services Entrusted to James Funeral Service, 204 Hill Ave., Aurora, IL 60505 (630)-851-6503.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store