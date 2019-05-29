|
|
Twila M. Otte, 96, of Oswego, formerly of Aurora, died peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Jennings Terrace. She was born on August 24, 1922 in Horton, KS. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 11 A.M. until the service hour at 2 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. Interment will be at Spring Lake Cemetery.For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healchapel.com for a completed obituary and to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from May 29 to May 30, 2019