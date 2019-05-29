Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
Spring Lake Cemetery
745 S. Lincoln Ave.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
Twila M. Otte

Twila M. Otte Obituary
Twila M. Otte, 96, of Oswego, formerly of Aurora, died peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Jennings Terrace. She was born on August 24, 1922 in Horton, KS. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 11 A.M. until the service hour at 2 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. Interment will be at Spring Lake Cemetery.For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healchapel.com for a completed obituary and to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from May 29 to May 30, 2019
