JUNE 8, 1917
OCTOBER 30, 2019
Tycka Ochsenschlager lived a full life and on her own terms. Even her name was her own. Born Mary Ruth McWethy, she requested a legal name change on her 40th birthday to reflect the name everyone had called her since childhood when she would sit below the family heirloom grandfather clock and repeat: "tick tick". True to Tycka's style, she added a touch more flair and spelled it: TYCKA.
Born and raised into a many generation Fox River Valley family, and being a lifelong resident of Aurora, IL, she was delighted to remain in, until 2016 at age 99 ¼, the two-story home she had shared since 1949 with her husband of 60 years, Morgan Ochsenschlager, who passed away in 1999. She treasured her back porch, her carefully designed garden, and serving delicious and beautifully prepared meals in her beloved home. She moved to, and celebrated her 100th birthday, at The Springs at Monarch Landing.
Through her many years in Aurora, Tycka was an active participant in numerous clubs, organizations and volunteer work supporting the community. In addition, she was the wife of, and daughter of, two separate family businesses with significant contributions in the history of the city of Aurora.
For Christmas in her 97th year, sons Michael (Sue/Sugar Grove, IL), Daniel (Young/Aventura, Fl) and Scribner (Kimberly/Hinsdale, IL) asked her to answer some "This is Your Life" questions. These were a few of Tycka's favorite things:
Tycka loved dogs and each one through the years was special. She loved driving, too, and at age 18 (1935) , she made a trip in a Pontiac with her aunt all the way to Washington state. Throughout her life, she was thrilled to have the independence to be on the go in her own car. When asked about the best invention in her lifetime, however, Tycka was definitive that it was the washing machine and dryer – "so much better than boiling diapers!" But she added that the dishwasher was a close second.
Her favorite trips included summers in Palisades and Bayview, MI, and trips to Europe. She never visited New York City or Washington, DC and said she would have liked to have seen those. But for Tycka, being home with family was always the best place to be.
Tycka enjoyed keeping up with friends and family through her IPAD and she completed a daily crossword and Jumble puzzles. She also excelled at needlepoint, knitting and sewing. She enjoyed following fashion trends and she retained her subscription to Vogue until she was 100 when she gave it up because the issues were just too heavy.
If Tycka could have dinner with any two famous people in the world, who would she have chosen? Her answer represented exactly where her life's focus always was: "No stranger impresses me enough to choose them. If I could have dinner with anyone – always, first and foremost, FAMILY." And finally, what was Tycka's most important piece of advice she could give to her family? "Be honest, love each other, be open, and do not hesitate to say anything you need to in a conversation, discussion or debate."
The Ochsenschlager family is sincerely grateful for, and would like to acknowledge, the extraordinary compassion and professionalism of the entire remarkable Staff, Registered Nurses, and Resident Assistants at The Springs at Monarch Landing, Naperville throughout these last three years. The additional support and care in her last days by the Residential Hospice team was also wonderful comfort for all of us.
Tycka's wonderful long life will be remembered and celebrated by her sons and daughters-in-law, her sister, Betty Lou Sims of Petoskey, MI, 5 grandsons, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
All arrangements will be private and are being prepared by The Healy Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be pleased for donations to be made to a favorite in memory of Tycka Ochsenschlager, acknowledgements to The Healy Chapel, 332 West Downer Place, Aurora, Illinois 60506.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 3, 2019