Valerie Taylor
Valerie Jo Taylor, age 80, of Aurora and formerly of Anacortes, Washington, went home to be with the Lord on September 1, 2020. Valerie was known for her sweet spirit and was always quick to give a compliment. She loved the simple things in life, such as spending time with her family. She was always very caring and affectionate. She will be dearly missed by everyone whose life she touched. Valerie has been the beloved wife of Charles for forty years. Loving mother of Desaree (Bruce) Shields, Delanea (Kevin) Triplett, David Scott Fisher, Dayna (Mark) Moeller, Georgeanne (Jose) Lopez and Stephanie Pennington. Cherished Nana of thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Marilyn (Frank) Marshall and the late Baby Beckman. Aunt of Shanley (Tony) Radzwon and Becky (Alex) Adolfi. Immediate family will honor Valerie with a private memorial service.


Published in Beacon News on Sep. 13, 2020.
