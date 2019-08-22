Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Community Baptist Church
900 E. New York Street
Aurora, IL
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
New Community Baptist Church
900 E. New York St.
Aurora, IL
Varry Arrington


1944 - 2019
Varry Arrington, 75, of Bristol, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was born February 16, 1944 in Holly Springs, MS.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10 AM until time of service 11 AM and New Community Baptist Church, 900 E. New York St., Aurora, IL 60505 followed by a graveside service at Spring Lake Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. To sign the online guestbook and read the full obituary please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 22, 2019
