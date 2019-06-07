|
|
Velda M. Brown, 88, passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at home in North Aurora, surrounded by family. She was born on February 23, 1931 in LaPorte City, IA to Louie and Esther (nee Edmonds) Peters. She was united in marriage to Verland Brown on August 19, 1956 in Clarksville, IA. She leaves behind her husband Verland Brown, three children; Valerie (David) Dykstra, Brad (Anne) Brown, and Brett (Tracy) Brown, six grandchildren; Victoria Dykstra, Cecelia Dykstra, Jenna (James) Van Tholen, Lissie Brown, Dru Brown, and Beau Brown, and two great-grandchildren; Elijah and J.J. Van Tholen. In addition, she leaves two siblings, Pat Sparks and Ronnie (Pat) Peters. She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Larry, Richard in infancy, Jerry, and LaVerne. Visitation will be held Sunday June 9, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 S. Batavia Ave Batavia, IL from 1-4 PM. A funeral service will be held at Moss Family Funeral Home on Monday June 10, 2019 at 10AM. Interment will follow at River Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements handled by Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 7, 2019