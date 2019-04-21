Vera E. Robertson, 94, of Oswego, Illinois passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Illinois. She was born September 21, 1924 in Pontiac, Illinois the daughter of the late Perry and Grace nee Schultz Frances.Vera was a member of the American Association of University Women, Oswegoland Woman's Civic Club, and she restored the historic Plano House and worked successfully to have it listed on the National Register of Historic Places.She is survived by her son, Dr. Randolph Robertson of Cookeville, Tennessee; her grandchildren: Stacy Robertson of Denver, Colorado, Ian Robertson of Cookeville, Tennessee, Andrew Scafidi of Mountainview, California and Christopher Sullivan of Sumner, Illinois; great grandchildren: Aiden, Gavin and Devon Scafidi all of Mountainview, CA. Her sister, Nan Kasarda of Valparaiso, IN; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Robertson; son, Michael Grensky; daughter, Frances Leonard; brother, Robert M. Frances; and several nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Vera's name to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60601.A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 South Douglas Road, Oswego, Illinois 60543.For additional information 630/554-3888 orwww.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary