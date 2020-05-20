Vera Mae Edwards of Aurora, IL beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and Aunt went to be with our heavenly father in the early morning of May 18th after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
Vera was born on November 22, 1939 in the hills of Kentucky. She was known for her love of family and the simple life. She was a scholar with words, enjoying crossword puzzles, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune.
She is survived by a sister Gracie Creech (Mike) of Vermilion, Illinois, a brother Ova Lindsey of Paris, Illinois, 4 daughters Angela Tarrance of Gulf Shore Alabama, Cynthia Ochoa of Illinois, Diana Seimer (Thomas) of Yorkville, Illinois, Michelle Wallenhorst of Galena, Illinois. 2 sons John Edwards (Lisa Robyt) of Jamestown, North Dakota, Jason Edwards of Illinois. Grandchildren Erica Peray (Derrick Simms) of Oswego, Anthony Ochoa (Colleen) of Plainfield, Alexandra Ochoa of Chicago, Tommy Albright of Illinois, Andrew Seimer of Yorkville, David Aldridge of Alabama, Lisa Burns (James) of Jamestown, North Dakota, Emma Edwards of St. Charles. Great Grandchildren Anton Simms of Aurora, Liliana Northcutt of Aurora, Ciera Simms of Oswego, Grayson Ochoa of Plainfield.
She was preceded in death by her father John Tarrance, her mother Pauline Lindsey and her daughter Lisa Schreck.
She was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation rites were accorded. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Home. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in Beacon News on May 20, 2020.