Verland C. Brown
1926 - 2020
Verland C. Brown, 94, of North Aurora, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 17, 1926 in Kesley, Iowa to Verland and Verbena (née Adelmund), Brown. He was united in marriage to Velda Peters on August 19,

1956 in Clarksville, Iowa, and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage until her death last June.

Verland proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Verland was a teacher in Iowa and Illinois before becoming principal of Brady Elementary School in Aurora, Illinois from 1965 to 1991.

He is survived by his three children: Valerie (David) Dykstra, Brad (Anne) Brown, and Brett (Tracy) Brown; six grandchildren: Victoria Dykstra, Cecelia Dykstra, Jenna (James) Van Tholen, Lissie (Dustin) Nelson, Dru Brown, Beau Brown; and two great-grandchildren: Elijah and J. J. Van Tholen. In addition, he leaves three siblings: Wayne (Alice) Brown, Dixie (James) Lynch, and Janice (Keith) Berger and two sisters-in-law Ann Brown and Hazel Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his siblings Kathleen (Ray) Eliason, Harold, Melvin (Kay), and Laverne Brown.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at Moss family funeral home, 209 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia Illinois from 3-8 PM,

A private funeral service will be held with interment to follow at River Hills Memorial Park.

Arrangements entrusted to 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.


Published in Beacon News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Moss family funeral home
