Verna Lee Buri, 80, of Sandwich, IL, passed away on May 26th , 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born on October 29th, 1938 in Monmouth, IL. the daughter of George Dixon and Dorothy Watts.She married David Lee Buri on June 14th, 1958.She worked as a librarian at Woodbury and an OB Tech and in the Medical Records Dept at Valley West Hospital. She retired in 2005. For the last 10 years, she was known as "Grandma Buri" at Haskin school. She read to the kids every Monday as a guest reader. She was a Guide and a member of the Sandwich Moose. She enjoyed scrapbooking, casino & cruise trips and daily soap operas. But, most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.She is survived by her husband of 62 years David, her daughters Brenda (John) Adrian & Wendy Buri, grandchildren Tyler (Brittany) Adrian, Trever Adrian (Alyssa Turek), Emily Buri and Jacob Buri, great grandchildren Landon and Levi Adrian, brother Dennis Dixon along with many other loving family members.She is preceded in death by many special members of her family, the most precious being her son Michael Glen Buri in 2009.Visitation will be on Friday, May 31st, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church 2465 West Sandwich Rd in Sandwich from 2-6pm. During this time, we will be having "Verna's Salad Luncheon & Soup Supper". Memorial Service will be officiated by Pastor David Kaul from 630-730pm. Her sunset burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Hinckley following the service.Her wishes were, in lieu of flowers: Donations be given to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Haskin School to purchase library books, Sandwich Moose Lodge 1016 and the Women of the Moose Lodge 1059."You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough." Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 29, 2019