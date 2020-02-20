Home

Vernon Edward Herrmann

Vernon Edward Herrmann Obituary
Vernon Edward Herrmann, age 89, of Hinckley, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Grand Victorian of Sycamore in Sycamore, IL. He was born in Burlington, IL on September 9, 1930, the son of Joseph L. and Emma (Drendel) Herrmann.

Vernon was united in marriage on June 21, 1952 to the former Mary A. Goken, and they spent the next 64 years happily together until her passing on February 8, 2017. Vernon was a member of St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church in Sugar Grove, IL. Mr. Herrmann was a lifelong farmer in the Hinckley area. He also worked locally as a carpenter and later worked for Hinckley Concrete. Vernon was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Vernon is survived by his children, Janice Collin of DeKalb, IL, Vern (Margo) Herrmann of Big Rock, IL, and Kevin (Linda) Herrmann of Hinckley, IL; and his daughter-in-law, Lisa Herrmann of Big Rock, IL; his grandchildren, Scott (Emily) Herrmann, Jarred (Jaime) Herrmann, Ryan Collin, Matt (Rachael) Herrmann, Kelley Ulrich, Andrea (Peter) Kaus, Julie (Andrew) Vlosak, Brittany (fiancé, Andrew Dempsey) Herrmann, Emily Herrmann, and Keith Herrmann; his great-grandchildren, Anna, Addison, Travis, Zoey, Andrew, Lucas, Waylon, Cole, Jaxon, Weslynn, and one on the way; his siblings, Lucille Campbell, Elmer Herrmann; and his sister-in-law, Shirley Herrmann.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Herrmann; his son, Richard Herrmann; his son-in-law, Rob Collin; his brothers, Charles and Joseph (Loretta) Herrmann; his brother-in-law, Willis Campbell; and sister-in-law, Carol Herrmann.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM with a viewing from 9:00 until 10:00 AM on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, 8S055 Dugan Road, Sugar Grove, IL with Father Robert Jones, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery in Sandwich, IL.

Visitation will begin with the Rosary at 1:00 PM and continue until 5:00 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Nash-Nelson Memorial Chapel, 141 N. Maple Street, Hinckley, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Vernon E. Herrmann Memorial Fund, addressed to the Nash-Nelson Memorial Chapel, 141 N. Maple Street, Hinckley, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815) 286-3247.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 20, 2020
