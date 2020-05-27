Beloved Veronica Morales, 39, of West Chicago, passed away much too soon on May 13, 2020 leaving us all with an ache in our hearts that will last forever. Those blessed to have spent time with her know of her funny, caring and loving nature. Veronica was a life -long resident of West Chicago. She graduated from West Chicago High School in 1998. She is survived in life by her husband Jose Luis Morales, two sons Jose Luis and Julian Morales. Her sister Angelica & nephews Alejandro & Aaron, parents Sofia Carreon & Pablo C Perez. Paternal Grandmother Guadalupe Perez. Her dog Chulo and her pet cockatiel Fluffy. Aunts & uncles & cousins as follows:Jose Angel Cabrera- Claudio, Jose Angel JR, Leonardo, Angie, George. Jose Perez- Joslyn, Arielle, Ariana. Guillermo Perez. Iris Aponte Elizabeth (Anissa, Madelina, Don,CG,Hercules), Noami(Luciana), Xavier. Alex Perez- Analise. Maria Perez- Rene (Aliyah), April, Adrian. Maria Carreon, Melecio Miranda- Rene. Felicitas Carreon- Manuela (Uriel, Yarelin, Yasmin, Norinely), Mireya, Roberto, Gerardo. Rita Olvera. Catarino Carreon- Araceli, Saul, Areli. Jesus Carrion- Elida, Dulce Maria. Due to the Pandemic we all are currently experiencing, Funeral arrangements will be held privately. A later time for the Celebration of life for Veronica will be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Dieterle Memorial Home. For guestbook, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in Beacon News on May 27, 2020.