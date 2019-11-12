|
|
1928-2019
Veronica Tiegelmann, 91, formerly of Aurora, Illinois died peacefully at her residence in Fort Myers, Florida on September 4, 2019. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing.
She was born June 1, 1928 in Mucsi, Hungary, the daughter of Peter and Maria Dorn.
She was united in marriage to Gabriel Tiegelmann on January 27, 1951 in Germany. She immigrated to the United States, arriving in Aurora, Illinois in 1952.
She lived in Aurora for 62 years, a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, until she relocated to Fort Myers in 2014. Her hobbies included cooking and baking German recipes as well as gardening.
She will be missed by her daughter, Mary (Robert) Hubbard, her three grandchildren and their families: Laura (Doug) Lawson and great grandchildren, Jack and Ella of Charlotte, North Carolina; David (Rebekah) Hubbard and twin great grandsons, Gabriel and Theodore of Portland, Oregon; and Caitlin (Raymond) Nechvatal of Chicago, Illinois. She is also survived by her brother Emery (Rose) Dorn of Aurora, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Veronica's life will be honored with a Memorial Mass celebrated at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Aurora on November 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Mount Olivet Cemetary.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 12, 2019