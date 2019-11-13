|
Vicente G. Salazar, 80, of North Aurora, IL peacefully passed away Sunday November 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Vicente, son of Martin and Dolores (Garcia) Salazar, was born July 19, 1939 in Knippa, TX. Vicente was employed at Caterpillar in Aurora for 35 years until his retirement in 2001. He was an avid baseball player and fan, who enjoyed working on cars, crossword puzzles and collecting coins. He had a great appreciation for Tejano music and spending time with his family always making them laugh with his wonderful sense of humor. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Dora Salazar; five children Victor (Mary) Salazar; Vicente Salazar Jr., David (Michelle) Salazar, Debra (Johnny) Salazar and Cynthia Salazar; nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; his siblings: Lile Trevino, Gilberto (Florinda) Salazar, and Enrique (Maria) Salazar; and also loved and respected by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his four brothers Juan (Rosa) Salazar, Jose (Rosario) Salazar, Jesus (Margarita) Salazar, Enrique Salazar in infancy, two sisters Rachel (and infant) Trevino and Maria Luisa Salazar in infancy and loving niece Estela Salazar. Visitation will be held at 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 15 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. Funeral services will begin with prayers at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 16 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL before proceeding to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 722 High Street Aurora, IL to celebrate Mass at 12:00 P.M. Interment following at St. Joseph Cemetery in Aurora.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 13, 2019