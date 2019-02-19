Vicente Juarez, age 54, of Oswego, IL, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Aurora, IL. He was born on May 5, 1964 in Juarez Mexico, a son to Genoveva Martinez and the late Pablo Juarez.Vicente was a fork lift operator at Henry Pratt Co. where he worked for the last 15 years. In 1981 He married the love of his life Leticia Lupercio in Geneva, IL. He was a hardworking, responsible and loving husband, father and grandfather. Vicente could always be heard shouting out loud "Ay Mija" anytime the weather took a turn for the worst all while comforting his family with laughs. Vicente had a passion for working on cars with his sons, and had a soft spot for a particular 1969 Chevy Impala. Vicente is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Leticia (Lupercio) Juarez; three children, Adrian Juarez, Diana Juarez, Christian Juarez; eight grandchildren, Osvaldo, Adrian Jr., Nathan, Dyani, Alize, Genesis, Zaydrian, Eliana; five sisters, Florencia Juarez, Guadalupe Juarez, Maria Juarez, Petra Juarez, Irene Juarez; three brothers, Gabino Juarez, Pablo Juarez, and Aurelio Juarez.He was preceded in death by his father and brother Mike Juarez.Visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Funeral service will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019 at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Rd, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial will follow at Spring Lake Cemetery in Aurora, IL.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leticia Juarez for funeral expenses.Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.comThe Juarez family would like to send a special thank you to the community and all of the organizations for coming together and contributing during such a difficult time. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary