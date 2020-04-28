Home

Victor Diaz Obituary
age 62, of Aurora, Illinois died peacefully on Thursday April 23rd, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 23, 1957 in Durango, Mexico the son of the late Victor and Guadalupe (Rocha) Diaz.

He is survived by his 3 children, Roman (Erika) Diaz, Juan (Caryn) Diaz, and Jehri (Jordan) Diaz, 7 brothers and 1 sister, Antonio (Margarita) Rocha, Ruben Diaz, Eliazar Diaz, Jesus (Elia) Diaz, Jose Luis (Leticia) Diaz, Carlos (Gloria) Diaz, Raul (Edna) Diaz, Celia (Israel) Diaz, 6 grandchildren, Roman Jr., Janessa, Juan Jr., Natalie, Jordyn, and Aris, many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Maria Quiñones and his great niece Isabel Valdez.



The funeral will be private and is limited to 10 predetermined individuals. It is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28th, 2020. The graveside service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery will also be private and limited to 10 individuals.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 28, 2020
