James Funeral Home - Aurora
204 Hill Avenue
Aurora, IL 60505
(630) 851-6503
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St Therese of Jesus Catholic Church
271 N. Farnsworth Ave.
Aurora, IL
Victoria Eledezma


1955 - 2019
Victoria Eledezma Obituary
Vicky Eledezma, 64, of Aurora passed away unexpectedly on August 30th, 2019. She was born on April 17, 1955 in McAllen, TX the daughter of Miguel and Maria Lara, she was 12 of 14 children. She was a dedicated teacher at Aurora Child Development Center for over 40 years.

She was proceeded in death by Eloisa Valdez.

Vicky is survived by her sisters, Lazarita, Elia, Dalia; brother, Eduardo; her son, Salomon Jr.; her daughters Belen, Marissa and Diana; her grandchildren Cynthia, Gabriel, Kayla, Eric, Valentin; her great-grandchildren Misha, and Abraham; many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday September 6th, at James Funeral Home - 204 Hill Avenue, Aurora, IL. Church services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, September 7th, at St Therese of Jesus Catholic Church, 271 N. Farnsworth Ave., Aurora, IL.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
