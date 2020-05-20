Victorina Gomez
1924 - 2020
Victorina Gomez, 95, of Aurora, passed away on May 11, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1924 in Mexico.

A private family service was held with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Arrangements by The Healy Chapel. For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit www.healychapel.com for further information and/or leave an online condolence.



Published in Beacon News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove
MAY
18
Service
The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove
MAY
18
Interment
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 17, 2020
Evi, I am so sorry to hear about Abuelita Vicos. Despite the fact that I have not spoken to you and your mom, lately, I loved her dearly! I just want you to know that I love you and think of you all everyday.
Teresa Fabish
Friend
May 17, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Our condolences to all.
Dave and Patty Lindstrom
Family Friend
