Victorina Gomez, 95, of Aurora, passed away on May 11, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1924 in Mexico.
A private family service was held with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel. For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit www.healychapel.com for further information and/or leave an online condolence.
Published in Beacon News on May 20, 2020.