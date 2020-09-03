1/
Vilena Harden
1939 - 2020
Vilena Harden, 81, of Aurora, passed away on August 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 19, 1939 in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10 A.M. until the service hour of 12 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. Interment will be at River Hills Memorial Park. Her service at noon will be livestreamed and the link is https:/client.tribucast.com/tcid/38198386

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.



Published in Beacon News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
SEP
5
Service
12:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
SEP
5
Interment
River Hills Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
I miss you already. Your words of encouragement. Guess I'll have to remember everything you've said and done for me. Tell Mom and Dad and Dute hello and I miss them so much. Y'all keep watching over us as we live on in this time. Until we all meet again. Your adopted daughter Neice
Donna Straughter
