Vilena Harden, 81, of Aurora, passed away on August 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 19, 1939 in Holly Springs, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10 A.M. until the service hour of 12 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. Interment will be at River Hills Memorial Park. Her service at noon will be livestreamed and the link is https:/client.tribucast.com/tcid/38198386
