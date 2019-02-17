Violet Marie (Coleman) Prosser, born on June 5, 1934 in Highland Park, Illinois, to the late Mary Alice (Glader) Coleman and the late Herbert Henry Coleman, passed away at age 84 on February 8, 2019 in Naperville, Illinois. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack Goldstein; and of the late Willis Elmer Prosser. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Coleman, Daniel Coleman, and Donald Coleman; and sisters, Mary Ellen (Coleman) Glass, and Vivian (Coleman) Stricklin and survived by sister, Patricia (Coleman) Freimuth. Violet is survived by her son, Sidney Herbert Goldstein; step-daughter Shirley (Goldstein) Desselle, daughters, Debbra Anne (Goldstein) Humiston, Sheri Lynn (Goldstein) Coffey, Suzette (Goldstein) Hernandez, and Connie Marie (Prosser) Doney; grandchildren, Elsbeth (Desselle) Thurman, Candis (Desselle) Boily, Tyler Desselle, Joseph Constanzo, Leonard Constanzo, Kortnee (Fitzpatrick) Zbeirski, Angela Lozano, Heidi Humiston, Taylor Coffey, Laura (Prosser) Cronsell, Jacob Goldstein, Rylee Coffey, Shannon (Doney) Solis, and Sean Doney; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Cronsell, Cameron Zbeirski, and Jameson Xander Lozano-Serrano. Violet was an avid Cubs fan. She had the privilege to see them win the world series in 2016. She enjoyed time with her friends at Anderson Farm Apartments. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service, officiated by Reverend Peter Hoffman, on Saturday, February 23 from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. at St. Lukes Lutheran Church, 63 Fernwood Rd., Montgomery, Illinois, 60538. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary