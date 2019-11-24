Home

Violet Ross


1933 - 2019
Violet Ross Obituary
Violet Ross age 85 passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at home. She was born on Dec. 29, 1933 in Newark, the daughter of Louis and Blanche (Ask) Knudsen. Violet was united in marriage to Jerome (Bob) Ross for 62 years.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother & great-grandmother. She was an avid collector of antiques and loved traveling and camping. She also loved playing instruments and singing.

She is survived by her children, Bob (Nora) Ross & Debra Miller, grandsons Jason Gunderson & Bob (Debbie) Ross and great-grandchildren Jordan, Ashlin, Gretchen Gunderson & Bobby & Julia Ross. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerome (Bob), her son Richard Ross & her 7 siblings.

Funeral Services will be private.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 24, 2019
