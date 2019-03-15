|
|
Virginia C. Chick, 96, passed away Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Asbury Gardens in North Aurora. She was born December 24, 1922, in Rantoul, IL daughter of Joseph and Florence (Geroux) Eckle. She was a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital for over 25 years. She enjoyed the outdoors, playing cards, swimming, dancing, and singing with the Fox Valley Festival Chorus for many years. Virginia is survived by 3 daughters, Sharron (the late Ron) Martin, Pamela (Allen) Lloyd, Monica (Mark) Kreiter, 1 sister, Patricia (the late Robert) King . 5 grandchildren, Craig (Lorraine), Jennifer, Darlene (Nate), Kevin, Luke (fiance' Bethany) and 1 great grandchild, Victoria. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 73 years, Robert, 2 brothers, Joseph Jr., Bruce, 3 sisters, Dorothy (Dan) Buckley, Peggy (William) Walker and Natalie (Nick) Goetzinger. Family will be receiving guests Monday March 18, 2019 from 11:00am until time of service at 1:30pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Burial will be on Monday at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 15, 2019