Virginia C. Harris, 74, of Aurora passed away peacefully with family at her side on May 12, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA the daughter of John and Marion (Zaengle) Joerg. She was always proud to be from Philadelphia. Virginia retired from IMSA after many years of dedicated service. She cared for the children at IMSA as if they were her own family and she was dearly beloved by all. She was the cornerstone of her family and always made sure that each of her grandchildren knew just how special they were and how proud she truly was of each of them. She will be remembered for her strong willed yet caring personality who always looked after her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Wendy (Mark) Bank, Tammy (Frank) Goetzinger; grandchildren, Paige (Ryan) Deane, Abby (fiancé Marc Christensen) McCartney, Austin Bank, Nicholas Goetzinger and Payton Bank; great-granddaughters Blaire and Briar Deane and loving sister, Patricia Burns. She is also survived by her special nephews Gene and John Burns.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents; former husband, Rodger Harris and beloved dog, Casey.
Due to current restrictions, a private family service will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Seasons Hospice and Mercy Hospital for the care and compassion that was shown to her.
Published in Beacon News on May 13, 2020.