Virginia C. Lamermayer, 87, of Aurora, IL passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 15, 1932 in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Immaculata High School in 1949 and attended Mundelein College.
Virginia was a devoted member of Holy Angels Church. She was a founding member of INFANT Inc. a nonprofit organization benefiting infants in need of food and nourishment. Through the Catholic Charities Temporary Care Program, Virginia and Richard welcomed thirty foster babies into their home. Being a woman of faith and service, her many small acts of kindness are her enduring legacy.
She is survived by her cherished husband of sixty four years, Richard N. Lamermayer; nine children, Richard (Jane) Lamermayer of Marshfield, WI, Elizabeth Spink of Long Grove, IL, Therese (Pat) Conlin of Aurora, IL, Nancy (Jim) Landis of Cedar Rapids, IA, Kathryn Lamermayer of Chicago, IL, Kristine Lamermayer of Montrose, CO, Steven (Emma) Lamermayer of Aurora, IL, Paul (Amy) Lamermayer of Fairfield, OH, Linzie (Rachel) Lamermayer of Aurora, IL; twenty six grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mildred (Bennett) Carr; a grandson, Matthew Conlin; two sisters, Joan Dickie, Patricia Spalding; her son-in-law, Paul Spink.
In state visitation will held Monday, January 20, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Holy Angels Church 120 South Lancaster, Aurora, IL 60506.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Holy Angels Church; Fr. Dean Smith will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.
Memorial contributions in Virginia's name may be made to INFANT Inc. 1108 Oak Street Winnetka, IL 60093.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 19, 2020