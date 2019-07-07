Virginia Clara (Smith) Hess passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Asbury Gardens. She was born March 12, 1926 in Aurora, IL. the eldest child of Clara (Bauler) Smith & Edward E. Smith.



All she wanted was to go home…and she now has. Ginnie was a graduate of Madonna High School and held a variety of jobs over the years as she raised the children she shared with Leroy J. Hess. She loved the ocean, sea shells and trips to Florida with her family over the years; second only to her love & luck for bingo & gambling!



She is survived by her three children, Bill (Barb) Hess, Robert (Sandra) Hess of Palm Harbor, FL., Gina Crafton; nine grandchildren, Deanna Hess, Stephanie (Mike) Connolly, David (Liane) Hess, Amanda Hess, Christina Hess, Stacy (Mark) Trusgnich of Palm Harbor, FL, Brad (Kim) Hess of Palm Harbor, FL, Melissa (Jeff) Fabris, Marcus (Teresa) Crafton; fourteen great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; her brother, Edward (Ruth) Smith; a sister-in-law, Verna Smith; many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Hess; her parents, Edward and Clara (Bauler) Smith; her brother, Donald Smith; son-in-law Dennis Crafton.



Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500



Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Blessed Sacrament Church at 12:00 PM; Fr. Max Lasrado will officiate with interment at Marywood Cemetery.



Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Virginia's family.



Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's name to Blessed Sacrament Church. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 7, 2019