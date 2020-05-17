Virginia Johnson
1926 - 2020
Virginia "Ginny" (Weiler) Johnson, 93, of Lafayette, CO (formerly of Aurora), passed away May 4, 2020 of natural causes. Ginny was a former member of St Joseph Parish in Aurora.

She is survived by two sons, Captain Garland "Gary" (Lynda) Johnson Jr. USN/Ret. and Michael Johnson; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Weiler; sister-in-law, Juanita Byerly and brother-in-law, Jon Poquette.

Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Johnson.

A visitation will be held at The Healy Chapel, Aurora, followed by a graveside service at St Joseph Cemetery in Aurora after the current COVID restrictions are relieved.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, Heal our Patriots https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/about-operation-heal-our-patriots/ .

To read the full obituary and sign the online guestbook please visit healychapel.com. 630-897-9291.



Published in Beacon News on May 17, 2020.
