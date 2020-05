Virginia "Ginny" (Weiler) Johnson, 93, of Lafayette, CO (formerly of Aurora), passed away May 4, 2020 of natural causes. Ginny was a former member of St Joseph Parish in Aurora.She is survived by two sons, Captain Garland "Gary" (Lynda) Johnson Jr. USN/Ret. and Michael Johnson; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Weiler; sister-in-law, Juanita Byerly and brother-in-law, Jon Poquette.Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Johnson.A visitation will be held at The Healy Chapel, Aurora, followed by a graveside service at St Joseph Cemetery in Aurora after the current COVID restrictions are relieved.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, Heal our Patriots https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/about-operation-heal-our-patriots/ To read the full obituary and sign the online guestbook please visit healychapel.com . 630-897-9291.