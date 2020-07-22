-
Virginia "Ginny" Johnson, 93, of Lafayette, CO (formerly of Aurora), passed away on May 4, 2020 of natural causes. Born on June 6, 1926, in Aurora, Illinois, Ginny was a lifelong resident of Illinois prior to moving to Colorado in 2013 to be near her family. While growing up, Ginny was a member of St Joseph Parish and attended Madonna High School in Aurora.
She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her happy place was taking care of her house and working in her yard. She could often be found covered in poison ivy as she happily tended her yard. She loved spending time with her family whenever she could.
Ginny is survived by her two sons, Captain Garland "Gary" (Lynda) Johnson Jr. USN/Ret. of Lafayette, CO, and Michael Johnson of Springfield, IL; 3 grandchildren, Carrie (Adam) Greer of Reno NV, Kyle (Ellen) Johnson of Arvada, CO and Brody (Lauren) Johnson of Commerce City, CO; 3 great-grandchildren, Samantha Louise Johnson, Abigail Garland Johnson and Penelope Grace Johnson; brother, Richard C. Weiler of Black River Falls, WI; sister-in-law, Juanita Byerly of Joshua Tree, CA, brother-in-law, Jon Poquette of Aurora,
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Casper Weiler; her husband, Garland R. Johnson of Aurora, and two sisters, Violet Huberty and Diana Poquette.
A visitation will be held at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506 on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10 AM until 11 AM followed by a graveside service at St Joseph Cemetery in Aurora. Per COVID regulations, masks are required as well as social distancing of six feet at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, Heal our Patriots at https://sampur.se/2WOQQv0
.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com
. 630-897-9291